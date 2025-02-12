New Delhi, February 12: The first solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of 2025 will occur on March 29. A solar eclipse is a celestial event that takes place when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially or completely blocking sunlight. This phenomenon occurs only on a new moon day, when the Moon aligns directly between the Sun and the Earth.

The upcoming solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will be partial, meaning the Moon will cover only a portion of the Sun, giving it a glowing “C” shape. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse will begin at 2:20 PM and end at 6:13 PM.

Will Solar Eclipse 2025 be Visible in India?

The March 29, 2025, partial solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will be visible in parts of Europe, North America, northern Asia, and Africa, including the USA, Canada, Portugal, Spain, the UK, France, Germany, and Russia. However, India will not witness this eclipse, making it an astronomical event for global observation. Eclipses in 2025: Know Dates of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan), Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) and Other Celestial Events Set To Occur in New Year.

Different cultures hold various beliefs regarding solar eclipses. In Hinduism, eclipses are often considered inauspicious, and people avoid performing any religious or auspicious activities during this period. However, in scientific communities, it is viewed as a fascinating astronomical event. Solar Eclipse 2024 Facts: From Types of Eclipses to Cultural Myths, Ahead of ‘Ring of Fire’ Celestial Event, Know 5 Interesting Things About Surya Grahan.

How To Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely

Looking directly at the eclipse with the naked eye can be harmful and may cause permanent eye damage or even blindness. To safely observe the eclipse, use special solar filters or eclipse glasses.

Scientific Importance of Solar Eclipses

Solar eclipses provide scientists with a unique opportunity to study the Sun and its outer atmosphere. Historically, such eclipses have played a key role in testing Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity.

Although this partial eclipse will not be visible in India, it remains an exciting event for astronomy enthusiasts worldwide.

