We are celebrating Sunita Williams' 55th birthday today. The Indian-American NASA Astronaut was born on September 19, 1965, in Euclid, Ohio, US. Williams was born to Indian American neuroanatomist Deepak Pandya and Slovene American Ursuline Bonnie Pandya. She formerly held the records for total spacewalks by a woman (seven) and most spacewalk time for a woman (50 hours, 40 minutes).

In 2018, Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams was among the nine astronauts named by NASA for its first human spaceflight programme since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 She was assigned to the International Space Station as a member of Expedition 14 and Expedition 15. Sunita Williams Birthday: Inspiring Quotes by Indian-American NASA Astronaut.

On the occasion of her birthday, LatestLY takes a look at some interesting videos and pictures shared by Sunita Williams which helped us get a glimpse of the fascinating life at space.

An extensive tour of the orbital laboratory

How to eat, drink at the space", recorded by Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams hoists Indian flag in space:

Check these stunning pictures from space:

Sunita Exercising on a treadmill (Photo Credits: NASA)

Sunita Williams Working at MWA During Expedition 15 (Photo Credits: ANI)

Sunita Williams getting ready (Photo Credits: NASA)

Williams was the second American astronaut of Indian heritage to go into space after Kalpana Chawla. Williams, whose paternal ancestry is from Gujarat, is married to Michael J Williams, a Federal police officer in Oregon. LatestLY wishes Sunita Williams a very Happy birthday.

