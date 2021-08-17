New Delhi, August 17: Setting a new world record, the Switzerland's scientists have calculated the value of Pi, a mathematical constant, till 62.8 trillion figures with the help of a super computer. As per report, the earlier world record was set at 50 trillion digits. The task was undertaken by the scientists at University of Applied Sciences Graubünden in Switzerland and reportedly took over 108 days to accomplish this record. Pi Day 2021 Fun Facts: Did You There’s an Entire Language Made From Pi? 7 Interesting Things About the Most Famous Number in Mathematics.

“On Saturday morning at 9.30am, our high-performance computer successfully completed the Pi calculation to exactly 62,831,853,071,796 digits precision. Therefore, an additional 12.8 trillion digits of Pi are now known. The record of therefore 50 trillion jobs has thus been broken by the DAViS team of the FH Graubünden!” the team said as reported by The Independent. Pi Day 2021 Date, History and Significance: Why Is Pi Day Celebrated? All You Need to Know About the Mathematical Event.

In a statement, the scientists have revealed the last ten digits of their calculation. These are '7817924264'. They are reportedly waiting for the Guinness Book of World Records to verify their over 62.8 trillion figure calculation of Pi. Notably, Pi is a non-terminating, non-repeating decimal which makes it an irrational number. It is also defined as the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle

