New Delhi, April 8: Snapchat, a popular social media platform known for its engaging and often short content, recently introduced the Snapchat Solar System feature in 2022. The Snapchat "Friend Solar System" feature quickly gained attention for its unique approach. Snapchat's initiative was a strategic move to attract users to subscribe to Snapchat+ by providing a new feature. However, despite its initial popularity, Snapchat has decided to disable the feature.

As per a report of Times of India, Snapchat is disabling the "Solar System: feature. Speculation revolves around the safety and well-being of the app's mostly young user base. Snapchat, which is widely used by teens, has often been at the forefront of introducing interactive elements to its platform and the disabling of the Snapchat Solar System feature may reflect a cautious approach to ensuring user safety.

What is Snapchat's Solar System Feature?

The solar system describes a feature on Snapchat where a user's top eight friends are likened to planets based on the frequency of interaction. The closest friend is represented by Mercury, the planet nearest to the Sun and the friends are ranked up to the eighth, symbolised by Neptune, indicating decreasing levels of interaction. Users can explore this planetary arrangement by selecting the "Best Friends" or "Friends" badges to see the positioning of their friends within this solar system feature.

Why Snapchat Is Disabling the Solar System Feature?

The exact reasons for the disabling of the Snapchat Solar System feature have not been disclosed by the company. However, it is not uncommon for social media giants to pull back features after evaluating user feedback and potential risks.

As per a report of India TV, the Solar System feature on Snapchat might have negative consequences for teenagers. This feature, which ranks the position of a user's planet compared to their friends, can cause distress if a teenager's planet is ranked lower than their friends, which might lead to feelings of anxiety and insecurity. The impact of this feature might extend beyond social media, affecting real-life relationships and mental well-being. The digital ranking can become a source of unhealthy emotional attachment for young people, who may take much importance on it.

