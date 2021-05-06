SuperBid is being described as a new app that will change the current model of social media, influencer marketing, and e-commerce. We may be just witnessing the rise of a new global unicorn. The results and the number of people interested in the project exceeded the boldest expectations of investors and analysts. SuperBid has been on the market for less than 3 months and has already gained a company valuation of over $800M.

So what is the app that is thrilling people around the world about?

The SuperBid app connects fans with thousands of influencer-led auctions for items, experiences, and NFTs. The concept of the project is incredibly simple: celebrities and influencers can auction off their personal items, experiences, meetings, and many other unique ideas. Users have a chance to bid for auctions and interact with their idols at the same time.

Something previously unattainable for them can become an everyday reality. What is important is the element of uniqueness and psychology of the auction, so far nowhere else used in social media on a large scale. These days, especially amongst the youth, people are looking for more thrills. Adrenaline, excitement, and the pride of victory are provided by auctions.

Additionally, what makes the project attractive is the fact that it will also allow implementing cryptocurrency mechanisms into social media, which makes the project even more unique.

Behind the success of any project, stand its founders. The founders of SuperBid are Patrick

Gajda and Wojtek Sobczuk.

Patrick Gajda is an active entrepreneur and serial startup investor in space, fintech, IT, and e-commerce. Gajda is the President of Escape Velocity, member of EBAN (European Business Angels Network), and serves on the executive board at Venture Devs - an industry-leading software development firm that builds products and teams for global companies and Silicon Valley unicorns such as Fair.com, and startups such as Trubify.com, and Music.com. Wojtek Sobczuk is a founder & CTO at VentureDevs. Known as the man who preceded Zuckerberg in Poland. In 2004 he built the first multi-million user social network backed by Intel Capital, available before Facebook. Featured in TechCrunch, Inc. 500, Business Insider, Fortune, and Bloomberg. Serial entrepreneur, 16 years of business and full-stack development experience, and over 6 years of cryptocurrency market experience.

With combined years of experience and connections, they were able to attract many celebrities and influencers with millions of followers, to join SuperBid as ambassadors such as Jay Alvarrez and Natalia Janoszek.

