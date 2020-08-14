New Delhi, August 14: Telegram is soon expected to launch the video calling feature, that was awaited by scores of users for the past couple of years. The app, considered as the prime rival of top messaging application WhatsApp, is working on the video calling feature. The same has been enabled on Beta version of Telegram. Telegram Now Allows Users to Add Profile Videos, Share Files With Up to 2GB of Data & More.

Gadget users who have downloaded version 7.0 of the Telegram app will be allowed to use the video calling feature. Experts claim that the video calling feature is nearly as smooth as that offered by Telegram's competitors, but at times it could be a "little tricky".

Notably, only those Telegram users will be able to use the video calling feature if devices on both ends are downloaded with beta version 7.0 of the application. The developers are hopeful of unveiling the feature for non-beta users also at the earliest.

Video calls have gained traction across the world, with most social media platforms now offering their users with the option of virtually connecting with friends and family members in real time. Business meetings are also being smoothly held using via video conferences amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

