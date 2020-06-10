How Twitter Fleets Works: Here is How You Can Compose Your First Fleet and Start Using The New Story Feature by Twitter

Twitter fleets (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Microblogging site Twitter introduced a new feature of fleets, which is very similar to Snapchat stories. In a fleet, a Twitter user can make a tweet that will be visible for just 24 hours, and there won't be an option to like or make a comment on it. The feature which was tested in Brazil and Italy was introduced in India last night. Since then, Twitter stories, Fleets, Fleeting are all trending on Twitter. If you are still wondering how it will work and want to try it out, we tell you everything about Twitter fleets or Twitter stories as some are calling it. Twitter Brings 'Fleets' to India, A Feature Similar to Snapchat and Instagram Stories: Here's How to Use It.

Fleets are very similar to Instagram stories, where there's an option to react or reply to it, which will go as a Direct Messages (DM). The reactions and replies will appear in the DM. As per Mo Al Adham, Twitter Group Product Manager, this feature is introduced to make "people able to have conversations on Twitter in different ways, with less pressure and more control." Below, we tell you how it works and how to make your first fleet. Twitter Fleets Introduced in India, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes to New Snapchat Story-Like Feature.

How Fleets Work?

People who follow you can see your Fleets on the top of their Twitter timelines. If your DMs are open then anyone can reply to your Fleet, if not only the people you follow can reply to it. Similar to other apps, here too you can check who has viewed your Fleets.

Who Can See Your Fleets?

How to Make a Fleet on Twitter?

First make sure, you have the latest update of Twitter on your phones.

Fleets are based on text but you can even include videos, GIFS, photos.

Open the app and tap on the top left of your profile to create a new Fleet. You can write your text here. The text limit is 280 characters.

Click on the media icon if you want to add a photo, video or GIF.

Tap on the Fleet option and it is ready to post.

Your post will be available for the next 24 hours unless you delete it.

Watch Twitter's Video on How to Make a Fleet:

Testing, testing… We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

So are you ready to make your first fleet? How about trying it out? It is very simple and just like Instagram stories. So start Fleeting, yes have to get used to that word now.