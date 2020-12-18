Twitter, the social microblogging giant recently announced to re-introduce its verification programme along with its new policy & plans. To receive a verified badge, your account should be active authentic & notable. This blue badge let the users know that an account is authentic. According to Twitter's updated policy, it will modify categories such as 'News', 'Sports', & 'Entertainment' to 'News and Journalists', 'Sports and esports', 'Entertainment & Content Creators' respectively. As per public feedback, the minimum follower count requirement feels limited. So the company updated this section on a per-region basis. Twitter will be enforcing this policy on January 20, 2021 and remove the verified badge from inactive and incomplete accounts. As per Twitter's new policy, here's what defines a complete Twitter account. Twitter Public Verification Program to Be Re-Launched on January 20, 2021; Check Updated Plans & Policy Here.

1. Either a verified email address or a phone number.

2. A profile image & a display name.

If your account is prone to lose its verified badge, you will receive an automated email and an in-app notification informing you of what changes need to be made to avoid automatic removal of the blue badge. If you make those changes before January 20, 2021, your account will not lose the badge. Twitter may also remove verification from accounts that are found to violate Twitter's rules. That being said, let's look at how to get your Twitter account verified.

Twitter Public Verification 2021 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

1. There will be a self-serve application process available on the Account Settings page on the web and in-app.

2. The process will ask users to select a category for their verified status and confirm their identity via links, other supporting materials.

3. Users will also be given the option to share demographic information after completing the new verification application so that Twitter could improve the verification process.

Twitter will share more information about the application process soon.

