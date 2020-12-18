Washington, December 18: The United States on Friday announced to blacklist Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) and more than 60 other Chinese companies. The move aims to protect the national security of the US. According to the US Commerce Department, the transfer of technology was banned to these Chinese companies unless the exporter receives a government license. US-China Tensions: Donald Trump Says He Doesn't Want to Talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping Right Now.

The Commerce Department said in a statement said, “This action stems from China’s military-civil fusion doctrine and evidence of activities between SMIC and entities of concern in the Chinese military industrial complex.” The move was confirmed by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Friday. US President Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transactions With TikTok Parent ByteDance After 45 Days.

The US Commerce Department said that other Chinese companies which have been blacklisted include those entities that supported the militarisation and unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea, that promote human rights abuses and companies that acquired U.S.-origin items in support of the Chinese Army’s programmes.

However, China lashed out at the US for banning the Chinese origin companies. “If the report you mentioned is correct, it will be another example of how the US is using its national power to crack down on Chinese companies,” reported Bloomberg quoting Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin as saying at a briefing in Beijing on Friday.

