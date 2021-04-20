Vivo India is all set to launch its Vivo V21 5G smartphone in the country soon. The company teased the device on its official Twitter account revealing its front camera details. The teaser does not reveal the launch date of the device but the reports have claimed that it could be launched on April 27, 2021. The company has also announced to launch of the Vivo V21 Series in Malaysia on the same date. Vivo V21 Series is likely to comprise Vivo V21 (both 4G and 5G models) Vivo V21e and Vivo V21 SE. Vivo V20 SE Price Slashed in India by Rs 1,000; Check New Price.

As per the teaser, Vivo V21 5G will come equipped with a 44MP selfie shooter with Optical Image Stabilisation. At the back, the phone will feature a triple rear camera module. As per a tipster, the triple rear camera setup will comprise a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The handset is expected to come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and will run on the Android 11 operating system.

Vivo V21 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Bright or dark? It simply does not matter because there’s a perfect selfie every time. Presenting the all-new #vivoV21 with 44MP OIS Night Selfie. Stay tuned for #DelightEveryMoment. pic.twitter.com/3twCgWe6U4 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 20, 2021

A previous report had claimed that a Vivo phone appeared on the Google Play Console with 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 720G SoC, FHD+ display and Android 11 OS. This phone is said to be the Vivo V21 SE. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the Vivo V21 5G device. We expect the company to reveal several new teasers before its official launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).