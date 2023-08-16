With the launch of Vivo V29e in the coming months, the company hopes it becomes yet another successful product in the V series lineup. The series is historically known for its specifications, performance, and look. Going by the specifications, it does seem that Vivo V29e will deliver in most of those departments.

While there’s no official confirmed launch date as of yet, there have been multiple updates about the phone. In this post, we’ll mention the launch date, specifications, and price of the phone, among other details. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast as Xiaomi Launches New Foldable Phone.

Vivo V29e- Key Specifications and Color Options

Being a Vivo V series phone, it won’t be right if we started with anything other than the phone's design. The phone looks expectedly stunning and is likely to come in Artistic Red and Artistic Blue. While the phone does have a colour-changing rear panel, it is limited to the Red variant.

Cameras are usually a strong point of Vivo phones, and the Vivo V29e is likely to follow suit. The phone will likely have a 64 MP primary camera and a 2 MP camera. Additionally, it will probably get advanced aspherical optical image stabilization. Selfies would likely be handled by the 50 MP wide-angle primary camera on the front. It’s not common to see phones with selfie cameras this capable. So, that’s a win for Oppo.

The phone will probably have a 4600 mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. As for the screen, it will likely have a 6.73 inches FHD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Coming to the performance, it’s rumoured to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon Plus chipset. While the performance should still be decent, the phone could have used a more powerful chipset. Adreno 619 GPU will likely support gaming.

Vivo V29e- Launch Date, Variants, and Price

The Vivo V29e will likely have two variants- 8 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB. For extra storage, the phone will probably support an SD card of up to 512 GB. It is expected to launch in August-end or September of 2023 at an expected price of around Rs. 29,990.

