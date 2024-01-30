New Delhi, January 30: Tecno is gearing up for its latest smartphone launch, the Tecno Spark 20 series in the Indian market. The Tecno Spark 20 series is expected to come up with three models which is likely to include the Tecno Spark 20, Tecno Spark 20 Pro, and Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus.

As per a report of Times of India, Tecno is set to launch the Tecno Spark 20 series on January 30. The sale of the Tecno Spark 20, Tecno Spark 20 Pro, and Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus is expected to start on February 2, 12 Noon IST. Motorola G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Tecno Spark 20 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Tecno Spark 20 is the base variant of the smartphone series. The Tecno Spark 20 is likely to come with a MediaTek Helio G85 Processor. This variant is expected to have a 6.56 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Tecno Spark 20 might have 16GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM. This smartphone is expected to come with a 50MP main camera and a 32MP front camera with 3 light modes. The Tecno Spark 20 might also feature a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charge capability and stereo dual speakers.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro is the mid-range variant of the Tecno Spark 20 series and is likely to come with a MediaTek Helio G99 Processor. The smartphone is expected to have a 6.78-inch display, which might feature a 120Hz LCD Screen. The Tecno Spark 20 Pro camera setup might have a 108MP main camera with a 32MP front camera. The smartphone is rumoured to have a 5000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging capability. OnePlus 12 Sale Starts on Today at 12 PM; Check Details of OnePlus’s New Flagship-Smartphone Before Sale.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus is the top variant of the Tecno Spark 20 series and is expected to come up with a MediaTek Helio G99 Processor. The smartphone is likely to have a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz Curved AMOLED Screen. The camera setup for the Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus might include a 108MP primary lens and a 32MP front camera. Speculation also suggests the phone could come with a 5000mAh battery and 33W charging capability.

