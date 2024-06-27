Mumbai, June 27: The Chinese tech giant Realme has officially revealed the C61 entry-level smartphone for the Indian market before its June 28 launch. The handset comes in three configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The price for the Realme C61 starts from Rs. 7,699 for the base 4GB+64GB variant and goes up to Rs. 8,999 for the top-end 6GB+128GB variant. The mid-variant with 4GB+128GB configuration costs Rs. 8,499. The phone will go on sale starting tomorrow at noon on Flipkart, Realme’s official website and offline store. Vivo T3 Lite India Launch Today at 12 PM IST.

As a part of the launch offer, Realme is offering an instant discount of Rs. 900 as a bank offer only on the 6GB+128GB variant. Realme C61 will be available in 2 colours – Safari Green and Marble Black. The phone maker has confirmed an IP54 rating for protection against water and dust. Notably, the brand has remained coy regarding the specifications that will be disclosed tomorrow.

Realme C61 Entry-Level Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme India)

As seen in the images, Realme C61 carries a dew-drop notch upfront to house a front camera and a dual rear camera that comes integrated in a metallic frame. Based on the images, volume rockers and a power button will find a position on the right edge, while a USB Type-C port will be placed at the bottom along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will likely sport an HD+ display with a resolution of 720X1600 pixels. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite First Sale Today at 12 PM.

Powering the budget-friendly Realme C61 will be a UNISOC Speedtrum T612 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, there could be a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The phone will run on Realme UI based on Android 14 OS out-of-the-box. For photography, Realme C1 will have a dual rear camera unit that could comprise a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary AI lens.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2024 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).