Vivo has silently launched a new Vivo Y12G smartphone in India at Rs 10,990. The budget smartphone comes in a single variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. The handset comes in two colours - Glacier Blue and Phantom Black. The main highlights of the affordable phone are dual rear cameras, waterdrop style display notch, Snapdragon 439 SoC, 5000 mAh battery and more. As of now, the newly launched Vivo Y12G is available on the official retail store. However, the company claims that it would be retailed through other e-commerce platforms as well as all partner retail stores. Smartphone Market in China Declines 10% in Second Quarter, Honor in Top 5.

Vivo Y12G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The Vivo Y12G is very identical to the Vivo Y12s that was introduced in the country earlier this year. In fact, it gets the same price tag as that to the Vivo Y12s, which was introduced in India at Rs. 9,990. It competes against the likes of Samsung Galaxy M12, Redmi 9 Power, and the Poco M2.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y12G sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC that is clubbed with 3GB of RAM of 32GB of built-in storage. The phone also comes with Multi Turbo 3.0 for gamers.

Vivo Y12G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

For photography, there is a dual-camera module at the back. It comprises a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It boots on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The budget phone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

