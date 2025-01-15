TikTok reportedly will shut down its US app on Sunday ahead of the upcoming federal ban. After the TikTok shutdown in the country, users of the application will not be able to access it. TikTok-parent ByteDance sought to postpone the order to shut down its services in the United States. The app would not be banned if the Supreme Court blocks it, said the reports. Once the ban is in effect, the users cannot download the application from Google Playstore or Apple's Appstore. However, for some time, the existing users could access the short-form video services until it permanently shut down. MrBeast or Elon Musk, Who Is Buying TikTok? Netizens Debate After YouTuber Says ‘Many Billionaires’ Reached Out to Him Since He Expressed Intention To Buy Short-Video Platform To Prevent Ban.

TikTok Shutting Down in US on Sunday, January 19, 2025

JUST IN: 🇨🇳🇺🇸 TikTok is planning to shut down its US app on Sunday, and people who already have the app will not be able to use it. pic.twitter.com/x0VdXk8lha — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)