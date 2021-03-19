Mumbai, March 19: Messaging App WhatsApp and photo-sharing platform Instagram witnessed an outage in India and across the world on Friday at around 11 pm. Thousand of users complaint about glitches in the apps. Notably, both the apps are owned by Facebook. Users took to Twitter to complain about WhatsApp and Instagram services being hit. WhatsApp Down? Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter After Several Users Complain Last Seen, Typing, Online Status Not Working.

Over 1.5 billion users, both on Android and iOS, were unable to log into the apps. Some users are even complaining that Facebook is also notworking. Downdetector, the platform that provides realtime overview of issues with social media platforms also tweet about the outage of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. WhatsApp Down? Twitterati Can’t Stop Making Fun of Couples With Funny Memes and Break-Up Jokes As Users Complain Last Seen, Typing, Online Status Not Working!.

Tweets by Downdetector:

User reports indicate Facebook Messenger is having problems since 1:35 PM EDT. https://t.co/hd5tbiWvQV RT if you're also having problems #FacebookMessengerdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 19, 2021

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 1:35 PM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 19, 2021

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 1:34 PM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you're also having problems #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 19, 2021

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 1:31 PM EDT. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 19, 2021

The reason behind the snag is yet to be announced by the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company. Users are posting about the problems they are facing with the popular apps. Last month similar issues were also reported in the United Kingdom.

