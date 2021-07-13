Facebook-owned WhatsApp's Disappearing Messages feature is already available for Android users. As per WABetaInfo, the company has started rolling out this feature for iOS beta users. The exact timeline of the arrival of the disappearing messages feature is not known yet but it is likely that all iOS users will be able to use this feature very soon. WhatsApp is rolling out the new feature to iOS beta users in a phased manner. WhatsApp Working on New Features for iOS, Says Report.

If you are an iOS beta user, then you will be able to access this feature soon. You can also head over to the App Store to update the WhatsApp app and check for the disappearing messages feature. The disappearing messages feature not only works on messages but also media files such as photos, videos, audio files and more. This feature is similar to that of Instagram's disappearing messages but the only difference is Instagram allows users to view, text, video and images only once whereas in WhatsApp, the disappearing messages automatically get deleted after 7 days of its arrival.

In addition to the disappearing messages feature, WhatsApp is also working on other features as well. One of these features is multi-device support that will allow users to access their accounts on different devices. As per a report, the multi-device feature will be initially released for WhatsApp Web and Desktop users.

