New Delhi, April 13: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature called the "Chat Memory" for its Meta AI chatbot to provide its users with a more personalised experience. The new WhatsApp feature update is said to be available to select beta testers on Android and is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks. The Chat Memory feature will likely enable Meta AI to remember specific details shared during conversations.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.11.13 update, the Meta-owned platform is rolling out a new chat memory feature for the AI chatbot. As per a report of WABetaInfo, the feature is available to some beta testers, and it will be rolling out to more users over the coming weeks. Some beta testers now have the chance to try out a new feature that lets them save information in the chatbot's memory. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out New Features for Group Chats, Calls, Channels and More; Check Details.

As per reports, beta testers can keep certain details by directly asking Meta AI to remember them. The new memory feature is expected to help users to provide a personalised experience, as the AI chatbot may recall important information that users want it to remember for future conversations.

The feature could be helpful for users who frequently look for recommendations. By allowing Meta AI to remember users' past preferences, the chatbot is said to adjust its responses to better suit individual needs. Over time, Meta AI will likely provide relevant suggestions and insights to make the interactions feel more natural. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Chat Message Animation’ for Beta Users for Controlling Movements of Emojis, Stickers and GIFs.

As per reports, Meta AI will only remember the information that users choose to share with it. The AI chatbot does not have access to messages from conversations on WhatsApp, as those messages are protected by end-to-end encryption. Meta AI cannot access any private discussions unless a user specifically provides relevant details. Users can have control over what Meta AI remembers. They can review, update, or delete any stored information whenever they wish.

