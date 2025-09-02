Mumbai, September 2: WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature called "create and save stickers" for select beta users. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform will release this new feature for end-users in the future. The new WhatsApp feature is still in the experimental phase and has only been rolled out to Android beta testers via the Google Play Beta Programme. It is available in the 2.25.24.23 version.

WhatsApp recently rolled out several new experimental features to enhance the customer experience. The 'create and save stickers' feature in WhatsApp will help users to create personalised stickers and save them in their collection within WhatsApp. The users can make the stickers by converting images with the help of the sticker keyboard or the image overflow menu. Perplexity, Comet Browser New Features Coming Soon, CEO Aravind Srinivas Says Working on SuperMoney, Background Task Handling and More.

WhatsApp 'Create and Save Stickers' Feature; Here's Everything to Know

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp beta feature will let users edit the existing stickers and refine their design. Once created, the WhatsApp users can use these stickers to make conversations more meaningful or creative for reactions, explanations, or other purposes. It gives them full control over the design of the stickers, offering personalisation.

WhatsApp's 'create and save stickers' feature will break away from previous limitations when users rely on the sticker keyboard to create stickers and send them to recipients in active chats. The users could not save stickers to share later; they had to send them immediately. ‘This Is Entirely False’: Google-Owned Gmail Denies Major Security Warning Claims, Says ‘Protections Are Strong and Effective’.

With the new feature, WhatsApp will allow users to save the stickers as they use a 'favourite' option. They can use it later for conversations when required. Because of this change, WhatsApp users can enjoy uninterrupted discussions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2025 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).