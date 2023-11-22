Mumbai, November 22: Meta-owned WhatsApp announced to roll out a new feature called "Request Review - channels" in its next WhatsApp version, 2.23.25.9. WhatsApp recently introduced its new feature to link email addresses to the user account. Now, the platform will introduce the latest update through the Google Play Beta Programme. The new WhatsApp feature has yet to be announced for beta testers and may take time to launch for all the app users.

With the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.89 update, the new "Request Review - channels" feature will allow the users to send alerts to the channel owners if access to their channel is restricted in certain regions. The new WhatsApp Request Review - channels feature will allow users to request a manual review for their channel status. Sunbird Temporarily Shuts Down Its iMessage App for Android Over ‘Security Concerns’.

WABetaInfo Announces WhatsApp Request Review - Channel Feature:

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.9: what's new? WhatsApp is working on a feature to request a review for suspended channels, and it will be available in a future update of the app!https://t.co/af6cHVwG0U pic.twitter.com/GOwmuJobeR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 22, 2023

What is the new WhatsApp Request Review - channel feature?

According to the WABetaInfo post, the new feature in the future update will ensure a more "transparent" and "equitable" process for channel owners. WhatsApp's new feature will help users to request reviews for suspended channels. The post further mentioned the new feature would provide a mechanism for owners to address any misunderstandings or discrepancies leading to the suspension. WhatsApp Channel is a perfect tool to broadcast any news, message or information to all participants. It is helps in one-way communication that allows the owners to send text, videos, images, polls, stickers, etc., to share and interact with the people in the group. ChatGPT Rival Grok To Be Available for All X Premium Plus Subscribers Next Week, Announces Elon Musk.

WABetaInfo said that providing such a feature would a "sense of fairness" to help the channel owners from accidental suspensions. The WhatsApp Channels are usually suspended due to misunderstanding, errors, or other reasons during the automatic review process conducted by pre-defined algorithms to enforce the platform's policies. Rolling out WhatsApp Request Review for channels will help the users correct the wrong decisions taken by the automatic review process. Soon, the update will be launched in the future WhatsApp updates, most probably after it gets tested by beta users.

