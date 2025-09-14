Elon Musk's xAI has released the Grok 4 Fast in early beta for users on the Grok web version. The new Grok 4 Fast model offers quicker responses in seconds as compared to the Grok 4 version. As per a report by TestingCatalog, the new 'Fast' model is 10x faster and is available via model selector as early access. Besides, the Grok web version also got a dedicated Changelog section. Seedream 4.0: China’s ByteDance Unveils New AI Image Generation Tool To Rival Google’s Gemini Nano Banana; Know Features, Differences and Availability.

Grok 4 Fast Beta Version Launched for Premium Users on Web Version

BREAKING 🚨: xAI released "Grok 4 Fast" in Early beta on the Grok web. Here is a comparison of Grok 4 vs. Grok 4 Fast in terms of speed. Fastest AI on the Earth? 👀 pic.twitter.com/xDJNGY8q71 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) September 14, 2025

Grok 4 Web Version Now Has Changelog Section

Grok on the web now also has a new dedicated Changelog section! ICYMI, September 5 updates: - Calculator, unit conversion tools - Improved code highlighting - Tool calling for fast mode - Generate Imagine videos from chat-generated images - Imagine audio mute preference… https://t.co/BJZZLs7Wk5 pic.twitter.com/OkoxvNRhy8 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) September 14, 2025

