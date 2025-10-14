San Francisco, October 14: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started working on a new feature that will allow users to react to status updates using a reaction sticker. Named 'Reaction Sticker for Status Updates', the feature is under development and will be rolled out to beta users before being made available to all users. It will first be accessible via the Google Play Beta Program for all testers.

WhatsApp has been developing new features related to status updates to enhance the experience for both followers and posters. Recently, the platform began working on a 'Sidebar for iPad app', aimed at providing iOS users with a better experience on the iPad's larger display.

WhatsApp Working on 'Reaction Sticker for Status Updates'

Meta's WhatsApp to soon allow the users to add a question sticker to their photos or videos and invite contacts to respond directly from the status, said a WaBetaInfo report, which also said that all the responses would be sent privately to the person who posted it allowing them to be reviewed. Further, the posters can manage and share them in a new update and keep the respondents anonymous.

The 'Reaction Sticker for Status Updates' will also allow users to collect feedback or reactions from viewers, organised within the viewers' list. It enables users to track, moderate, and interact with responses, the report said. The feature, currently in development, will be released in the future and will work similarly to Instagram Stories.

When posting a status, WhatsApp creators can access an editor screen, choose a sticker from the available options, and place it directly on the image or video before sharing it with followers. This allows users to easily turn a normal post into an interactive experience, letting contacts express their feelings with the help of emojis.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

