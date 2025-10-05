San Francisco, October 5: WhatsApp is working on several new features to introduce to users soon, enhancing the overall experience on the platform. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has begun developing a "Username Reservation Feature." This will let users secure their preferred usernames in advance. With this option, WhatsApp aims to give all users a fair chance to get their desired usernames in the future.

WhatsApp recently rolled out a beta feature called "Chats & Updates Tab Switch" for iOS users. It offered them the ability to swap the positions of the Chats and Updates tabs. It facilitated centralized call-related actions, allowing users to start calls, schedule meetings, and access the dialer. They were also able to manage their favorite contacts from a single interface. Grokipedia Version 0.1 Will Be Published As Early Beta in 2 Weeks, Confirms Elon Musk.

WhatsApp Developing 'Username Reservation Feature'; How Will It Work?

WhatsApp has started working on a new 'Username Reservation Feature' that will allow users to secure their desired usernames prior to the full system becoming widely available, stated a report published by WABetaInfo. This feature would give the WhatsApp users ability to select the desired usernames before others.

Meta-owned WhatsApp will introduce this feature to give users a fair chance for selection before the full username system is widely available to all. "This ensures fairness by preventing early users from claiming popular names before others gain access," said WABetaInfo. Choosing a desired username will help users get their unique identifier when the system rolls out in the future. Arattai App: Sridhar Vembu Unveils Messaging Framework Behind Zoho’s Instant Messaging App, How Team Perfected It Over Decades.

WhatsApp's "Username Reservation Feature" will be available in the profile section alongside Name, About, Phone, and Links. It will be placed above Links with the title "Reserve Username," allowing users the freedom to pick an identifier before others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2025 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).