After announcing major features such as react to messages, group polls and WhatsApp Premium, the Meta-owned company is said to be working on 'Edit Text Messages'. With the help of this feature, users will be able to edit their sent text messages. WABetaInfo has also released a screenshot of the Edit Text Messages feature on its website. WhatsApp To Drop Support for These Old iPhones After October 24, 2022: Report.

WhatsApp Edit Text Messages Feature (Photo Credits: WABetaInfo)

This feature is much needed as we all make typing mistakes while typing. The Edit Text Messages feature will be able to fix any typo after the message is sent. The company had announced this feature five years ago on Twitter but discarded it after several days.

Now, WhatsApp is developing the feature again. According to the shared screenshot, the edit button will be situated along with the existing 'Info' and 'Copy' options that pop up when a user long-press on a text. WhatsApp's' Edit Text Messages’ feature is currently in a testing phase and there is no information about its release date. We expect the feature to be available on both Android and iOS platforms.

