New Delhi, December 2: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, might soon introduce a new feature that will likely change how users share and follow channels. The update is expected to enhance user experience on the messaging platform. The new feature is said to allow users to easily access channels through QR codes, which will make it simpler and faster to connect with WhatsApp channels.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that enables users to view and follow channels using QR codes. The feature is currently available to some beta testers. The new feature will make it easier for people to share and find channels. Users can scan QR codes to connect with channels. It looks like WhatsApp plans to provide iOS users with the same ability to share channels using QR codes as it already does for Android devices. iPhone and Android users will have a simple way to connect with channels by using QR codes. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Allow Users To Add Custom Message When Forwarding Text, Images and Links; Check Details.

In the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS, version 24.24.10.76, which can be accessed through TestFlight. Currently, this option is available to a select group of beta testers who have installed the newest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. It is anticipated that this feature will be made available to more users in the coming days.

To find the QR code, users should go to the information screen of their channel and look for the sharing options. Tap the three vertical dots at the top right of the screen to access the share menu. You will find the option here to generate and display the QR code. After the QR code is created, WhatsApp gives users extra choices to export the code. WhatsApp New Features: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces New Light and Dark Main Theme Colour to Business App.

Users can share it through other apps or even print it out for offline use. Users will have the option to save the QR code as an image file. Once saved, they can easily share it using various methods, such as through messaging apps, email, or social media platforms.

