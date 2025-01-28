Hangzhou, January 28: DeepSeek is a Chinese AI firm that recently introduced its reasoning model DeepSeek R-1 and image generation model DeepSeek Janus-Pro-7B. Since the launch of R-1 model, DeepSeek has been on the rise in the global market, and it has reportedly affected the US stock market, plunging shares of leading tech companies like NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google, and others. Amid this, Liang Wenfeng, the founder of DeepSeek AI company, began posting about the success of the DeepSeek R-1 reasoning model.

Liang Wenfeng is a businessman from China who joined X (previously known as Twitter) on November 2004. He started posting about DeepSeek on January 27, 2025, by announcing the next model, DeepSeek Janus-Pro-7B, a multimodal that could generate images based on the prompt. DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng said his new AI image generation model had beaten OpenAI's DALL-E 3, Stable Diffusion across GenEval and DPG-Bench benchmarks.

Who Is Liang Wenfeng, Founder of DeepSeek?

Chinese businessman Liang Wenfeng has a background in finance. In 2025, he founded a hedge fund company, High-Flyer, along with other founders like Xu Jin and Zheng Dawei. As of October 2023, High-Flyer was worth USD 550 crore. DeepSeek is a subsidiary of High-Flyer. Liang Wenfeng's net worth and DeepSeek's net worth are unavailable at the moment.

Liang Wenfeng was born on May 22, 1985, in Zhanjiang, Guangdong, China. The 40-year-old businessman completed his BEng and MEng from Zhejiang University. He has had a scientific career and specialises in information engineering. Wenfeng experimented with new ways to integrate artificial intelligence into various fields; however, he faced failures. Later, he successfully applied AI to finance.

What is DeepSeek, DeepSeek R-1, DeepSeek Janus-Pro-7B?

DeepSeek is a Chinese AI firm founded in May 2023 by Liang Wenfeng in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. It is a private IT company that develops open-source artificial intelligence (AI) models. DeepSeek R-1 was launched as a reasoning model for the global audience. It was trained on better datasets rather than powerful computing, making it stand out as a company with cost-effective AI model development.

DeepSeek R-1 outperformed OpenAI o1-mini and other leading models in terms of reasoning; however, it has yet to offer real-time updates for the prompts. DeepSeek Janus-Pro-7B is another model launched on January 27, 2025, by DeepSeek, which allowed the users to generate images likely based on the text prompt. Currently, image generation is not included on the DeepSeek.com website.

