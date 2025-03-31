New Delhi, March 31: Zhipu AI, a Chinese AI startup, has reportedly launched a new free AI agent called AutoGLM Rumination. The AI agent is said to assist with deep research, web searches, writing reports, and even travel planning. Zhipu AI may compete with other local AI companies that have recently released similar products.

The launch follows the release of a number of new AI products from Chinese companies. The trend began earlier this year when DeepSeek introduced a model that reportedly operated at lower costs compared to its US competitors. As per a report of Reuters, Zhipu AI's new free AI agent can perform deep research and complete tasks such as writing research reports and helping its users with travel plans. Grok AI Usage Surges Globally: Grok Team Says Working Hard To Scale GPUs To Meet Demand, Warns Users About ’Temporary Issues'.

The agent is said to be powered by Zhipu's proprietary models, which include the reasoning model GLM-Z1-Air and the foundational model GLM-4-Air-0414. These models are said to offer high performance while being more efficient compared to competitors. The GLM-Z1-Air, for instance, matches the performance of rival DeepSeek’s R1 model but runs up to eight times faster while requiring only a fraction of the computing power.

The company has reportedly stated that the GLM-Z1-Air model performs similarly to its competitor DeepSeek's R1. It operates faster up to eight times quicker and uses a fraction of the computing resources. It highlights the model's capability to deliver high performance while minimising resource consumption. OpenAI Sora Now Allows Users To Create Images Using AI With Text Prompt, Offers Access to AI Generated Images in Interface.

The company has reportedly obtained three rounds of government-backed funding within one month. The latest investment was made by the city of Chengdu, which contributed 300 million yuan, which is approximately USD 41.5 million. As per reports, the company that created the GLM series of models claims that its new large language model, GLM4, surpasses OpenAI's GPT-4 in various performance benchmarks.

