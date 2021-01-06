Xiaomi kicked-off the year 2021 with a bang. The Chinese smartphone brand launched its first phone for the year in India on Tuesday. Called Mi 10i, the phone is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. It was at the launch when the company confirmed its launch details. The phone will be made available for first online sale tomorrow. However, this sale will be hosted exclusively for Amazon prime members. Interested buyers can get their hands on the device that will go on sale at noon via Amazon.in. The regular users will be able to purchase the phone on 8th January 2021 at noon. Xiaomi Mi 10i With 108MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched, Priced in India From Rs 20,999.

As a part of the launch offer, the phone maker will also be offering attractive offers to lure maximum buyers. It is offering flat Rs 2,000 instant discount via ICICI bank and EMI transactions. Additional Rs 1,000 off can be availed through coupons for prime members. Moreover, buyers will get benefits worth Rs 10,000 on Jio.

Xiaomi Mi 10i (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The smartphone comes in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. The 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 21,999 while the top-end variant- 8GB + 128GB will retail at Rs 23,999. It is important to note that the entry-level 6GB + 64GB variant will be available for sale later on.

Get your hands on #ThePerfect10 before anybody else! Early access exclusive for @amazonIN Prime Members, tomorrow. #Mi10i starting from ₹2⃣0⃣,9⃣9⃣9⃣. Avail ₹2,000 instant discount on @ICICIBank cards & EMI. Also get @reliancejio benefits worth ₹10,000. pic.twitter.com/CuqXIEOVpR — Mi India #Mi10i is Here! (@XiaomiIndia) January 6, 2021

As far as specifications are concerned, it gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It gets a quad rear camera (108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP) along with a 16MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 10 OS based on MIUI 12. It is backed by a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).