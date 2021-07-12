Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra went on first sale last week, which was restricted for pre-registered customers with a deposit of Rs 1,999. Now the company has officially announced that the premium smartphone will be available for open sale from July 15, 2021. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the phone at 12 PM IST on Amazon India, the official website Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. The company will offer an instant discount of Rs 5,000 for SBI card owners. Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch Set for July 20, 2021.

The smartphone was launched in the country earlier this year in April. As for prices, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes in a single configuration - 12GB + 256GB, which is priced at Rs 69,999. The phone comes in two colours - Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

The smartphone sports a 6.81-inch WQHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1,440x3,200 pixels. Another interesting highlight of the phone is a 1.1-inch secondary display at the back, which has a resolution of 126x294 pixels.

⚡️The Ultra Sale⚡️#Superfans we have got some crazy news for you😎 For all those who missed out earlier, here's another chance to get your hands on #Mi11Ultra😍 Open sale starts 15th July, 12 Noon Available at https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT Mi Home @amazonIN & Select Retail Outlets pic.twitter.com/8Rh6b01TRF — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 12, 2021

Adjacent to the secondary display there is a triple rear camera module. It consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. The front lens is a 20MP primary sensor that is positioned in a hole-punch cutout.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Online Sale (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The phone comes powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, which comes paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It packs a 5,000mAh with 67W wired fast charging and wireless charging support along with 10W reverse wireless charging.

