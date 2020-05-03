Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Smartphone With 3D Curved AMOLED Display Launched: Check Prices, Features & Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has officially launched the new mid-range smartphone - Mi Note 10 Lite for the global market. Introduced with a starting price of EUR 349 (around Rs. 28,500), the new Mi Note 10 Lite is the third product in the lineup after the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro. The main underlines of the newly launched phone are 3D curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 730G SoC, quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging and much more. The new Mi Note 10 Lite comes in three exciting colour options - Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, and Glacier White.

In terms of pricing, the Mi Note 10 Lite is introduced at a starting price of EUR 349 (approximately Rs. 28,500) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The mid variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will retail at EUR 399 (around Rs. 32,600). The company has also confirmed that there will be an 8GB RAM of the smartphone, however, the price hasn't been revealed.

On the specification front, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite sports a 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with waterdrop notch and resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. Offering an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, the display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset that is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the phone packs a quad rear camera module consisting of a 64MP primary lens and an 8MP secondary sensor along with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The third and fourth sensors offered on the smartphone are a 5MP depth scanner and a 2MP macro lens. The module gets two LED flash at the rear. The device packs a 16MP snapper at the front for video calling and selfies.

For connectivity, the device comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C. It is fuelled by 5,260mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging, which is offered in the box.