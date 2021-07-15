Beijing, July 15: China on Thursday confirmed one case of human infection with the H5N6 strain of bird flu. The Chinese media stated that one person has been reported to have contracted the infection in Sichuan province, raising concerns about the health and safety of others in the region. According to a report by Reuters, a 55-year old man has been infected with the bird flu in Bazhong city. He had been sent to the hospital and local authorities.

According to the Chinese media, the infected man was hospitalized in Bazhong after he came into the hospital with a fever and tested positive for the H5N6 strain. The state broadcaster informed that they have culled the poultry in the vicinity where the infected person was found. Bird Flu Outbreak: Should Eggs and Chickens Be Avoided? Here's What WHO Recommends.

What is H5N6 virus?

The H5N6 virus of bird flu is one of the few potentially dangerous virus strain. The strain was first detected in Laos. It is a subtype of the species Influenza A Virus, also called a bird flu virus. So far, a total of 32 laboratory-confirmed cases of human infection with influenza A(H5N6) virus including 19 deaths* have been reported to WHO in the Western Pacific Region since 2014. The last case was reported from China, with an onset date of May 13, 2021.

The Reuters report quoted experts saying that the H5N6 infection was an occasional case, adding that 'the risk of an invisible epidemic is extremely low'. Soon after the case was reported, officials activated an emergency response and sterilized the area.

