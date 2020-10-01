Brussels, October 1: The European Union (EU) on Thursday started legal action against the United Kingdom (UK) over violating terms of Brexit deal. Ursula von der Leyen, the European commission president, made an announcement that the EU had sent the formal notice to the UK over the internal market bill. Brexit Deal: UK Publishes Controversial Bill To Break EU Treaty.

According to the EU, the bill breaks international law. Notably, the Internal Market Bill proposed by the Boris Johnson-led government would override that part of that agreement when it came to goods and would allow the UK to modify or re-interpret "state aid" rules on subsidies for firms in Northern Ireland, in the event of the two sides not agreeing a future trade deal.

Johnson said that the bill would provide belt-and-braces protection against extreme interpretations of the Brexit protocol. The UK PM further added that the law-breaking powers would only be used in extreme circumstances. Brexit Deal: UK PM Boris Johnson Sets October 15 Deadline For EU Trade Deal.

The UK left the EU on January 31, having negotiated and signed the withdrawal agreement, which is now an international treaty, with the bloc, the BBC reported. The two sides are now in the closing weeks of negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal before the transition period ends on December 31.

