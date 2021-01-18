Beijing, January 18: The rescuers carrying out the operations to find miner trapped underground in China's eastern province of Shandong have recovered a note from the trapped workers saying 12 of them are still alive and are hoping that the rescue operations will continue, as reported by China Daily on Monday. However, the fate of other 10 miners is 'uncertain' read the note. The rescuers were also able to hear tapping sounds and felt tugging on the iron ropes used to deliver water and nutrients.Chemical Factory Fire in Hyderabad: Several Injured, Many Feared Trapped in Massive Blaze at Vindhya Organics Chemical Factory in IDA Bolarum.

As per the report, rescuers retrieved the note after successfully drilling a borehole through to the tunnel where the men have been trapped since January 10. The note added that the miners were exhausted, and in need of medical supplies including painkillers, antibiotics, and bandages. The workers trapped underground said in the note that there was little ventilation and the mine was full of dust and water, reported China Daily.

The incident took place on January 10, when the miner were trapped underground after a blast about 240 metres away from the entrance to a under construction gold mine in Shandong. As per reports, the mine's manager has been detained and two local senior officials have been terminated.

