Coronavirus In US: COVID-19 Spreads to all 50 States of America, Check The State-Wise Map of The Spread of The Pandemic in USA

Boston, March 18: The deadly coronavirus has spread across all the 50 states of the United States of America, killing over 100 in the country. Reports inform that West Virginia, which was coronavirus-free so far, became the 50th US state to report its first case on Tuesday. The COVID-19 positive cases have been seen a major spike in the last few weeks amid the rising scare of the deadly virus. According to a report by The New York Times, as many as 5,587 people across every state, including Washington, D.C., and three U.S. territories, have tested positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

According to a New York Times database, at least 101 patients with the virus have died. The report further informs that with the announcement of the 101st death in Washington State on Tuesday, the danger that the coronavirus became even more clear. Of the total deaths in Washington, at least 30 of the deaths were connected to a single nursing center. Donald Trump Bats for Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Scare.

Check The State-Wise Map of The Spread of The Pandemic in USA

In New York, as many as 1,374 cases have been identified while Washington State has been hit hard as about 100 new patients have been identified each day in Washington State. Several states have reported fatal cases in recent days. In New York, seven deaths have been announced since Saturday. In Indiana, the state’s first fatality was reported on Monday, in South Carolina, a resident died shortly after being diagnosed, the first coronavirus-related death in that state. Spanish Flu: As Coronavirus Spreads, Here's All About The 1918 Influenza, Which Was The Deadliest Pandemic of 20th Century.

The report adds that the outbreak witnessed a spike in numbers in just few weeks. As March began, 70 cases had been reported in the United States, most of them with overseas travel. Since then, more than 200 cases were announced in New York State alone and over 2,200 cases have been announced nationwide. The virus is now spreading in parts of the country where it had not been identified as recently as a week ago.

The report adds that 54 patients have died in Washington, 12 have died in New York and 10 have been killed in California till Tuesday. The New York City has shutting schools, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues as the main US agency charged with fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic has recommended cancelling all events with 50 or more people across the country.

Coronavirus has been disrupting lives in countries around the world. As of Tuesday, 152 countries across the globe were affected by this new virus and over 7,000 people have lost their lives to it.