Coronavirus Outbreak: Did Tencent Leak 'Real' Figures of 25,000 Deaths & 1.54 Lakh Infected People in China?

China, February 7: With the rising death toll, there has been widespread fear around coronavirus across the world. As of Thursday morning, the death toll, the authorities reported the death toll at 560, and 28,000 people infected by the novel virus. However, according to a recent report by Tencent - China's second-largest company, the Chinese government is under-reporting the real cases and the official figures of deaths due to coronavirus.

Tencent listed death toll at 25,000 death and 1.54 lakh people infected and these numbers are astronomically higher than the official figures. However, when people started noticing it, Tencent website immediately started reflecting the official government figures. Tencent has not officially released a statement regarding the numbers. Tencent numbers come at a time when there are speculations that the Chinese government was trying to suppress the official numbers for various reasons. Li Wenliang, Wuhan Doctor Who Was Accused of Coronavirus Rumour Mongering by Police, Dies of Infection.

The official death toll as of Thursday night has crossed 630. Li Wenliang, the Wuhan doctor who tried to warn others of Coronavirus and was accused of rumour-mongering by the police, died of the infection on Thursday, reported Chinese state media reports.

The coronavirus originated in the central Hubei province of China in December has spread to 25 countries, including India, the US, the UK and Russia. In China, all the deaths have been reported in Hubei Province – the epicentre of the virus outbreak. The virus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on January 31

