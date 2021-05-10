London, May 10: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new covid-19 guidelines, which will be implemented from next week, towards normality. As the new coronavirus cases gave dipped to the lowest since last summer, the UK government has formally signed off the return of socialising indoors and hugging loved ones from May 17. UK Reports Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases Since Last September.

From next Monday, people will be able to hug loved ones and indoor socialising will be allowed. The strict social contract outdoor rules will be lifted, although gathering of over 30 people will stay illegal until June.

What Can You Do in England From May 17?

Up to six people from multiple households or two different households allowed to meet indoors

People from outside your household allowed to stay overnight.

Outside gathering allowed up to 30 people

You can high 'close friends and family' from outside your household

Indoor hospitality will resume- you can meet people inside a pub or restaurant but you have to follow the rule of six people (or two households) rule is met.

Theatres, cinemas, museums, concert halls, sports stadia and indoor children's play areas allowed to reopen

For indoor larger performances and sporting events, the capacity is capped at 1000 people or half full. For outdoor venues, the cap will be 4,000 people or half full.

All university students can return to campus from May 17 for in-person teaching.

Britons will be able to travel abroad with restrictions.

UP to 30 people will be able to attend weddings while there will be no limit for the numbers of mourners at funerals.

Since the beginning of COVID-19, the UK has lost over 127,000 people to the virus. On Sunday, 1,770 new cases were reported and two people died across the United Kingdom. The government has also allowed international travel, although severe restrictions are in place for some countries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 10:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).