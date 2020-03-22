Rand Paul of Kentucky, US Senator, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rand Paul (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Kentucky, March 22: Kentucky Senate Rand Paul on Sunday said that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Republican became the first US Senator to test positive for COVID-19. According to his office, Paul was not aware of making any direct contact with any person infected with the virus. United States Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence Test Negative for Coronavirus.

"Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person," Paul's account tweeted. US Suspends All Routine Visa Services Around the World Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Rand Paul Tweet:

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

The United States now ranks fourth globally in positive cases after China, Italy and Spain. As of Sunday afternoon, there were over 27,000 cases. 347 patients have also died due to the virus. The majorities of infections are in Washington, California and New York.