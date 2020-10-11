Washington, October 11: Twitter on Sunday once again flagged one of US President Donald Trump's tweet and attached a public notice to it. Donald Trump tweeted saying he is "immune" to coronavirus. According to Twitter, Trump's tweet violated rules related to the spreading of "misleading and harmful" information about coronavirus. The micro-blogging site, however, did not pull down the tweet.

"A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! (sic)," Trump tweeted on Sunday. "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity," the notice attached by Twitter said. "However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible." White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Donald Trump's Tweet Red-Flagged by Twitter:

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

Earlier this month, Twitter red-flagged Trump's tweet in which he had downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus and compared it with the flu. "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu," Trump had tweeted. "Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!! (sic)"

Twitter put a warning on the tweet, saying it included potentially misleading information. Last month, Twitter had labelled one of Trump’s tweets with a public interest notice because it violated the social media platform's "Civic Integrity Policy" for encouraging "people to potentially vote twice".

