Washington, September 9: Amid the rising coronavirus cases, a packed crowd gathered in North Carolina for Donald Trump campaign rally on Tuesday. According to a report on the Guardian, people gathered didn't wear masks, which were in defiance of the state guidelines.

Infact ahead of Trump's visit, the chair of the local county commission urged the President to wear a face mask. Trump “is a citizen of the United States, but he is also a guest in our county”, Plyler said. “Without a mask, he could get sick, and he could blame the governor," he said. Donald Trump Asks Reuters Reporter Jeff Mason to Remove His Mask at White House Presser Before Asking Him Question; Watch Video.

However, Trump reached the event without wearing a mask to mock his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, for following social distancing guidelines. “You ever see the gyms with the circles?” he said, an apparent reference to a Biden event held in a school gymnasium with attendees observing social distancing guidelines.

On Monday, President Donald Trump on asked a Reuters White House reporter who was wearing a mask to remove it before asking him a question during a presser. Trump slammed Biden at the press conference, saying that "Biden is a stupid person--you know that," to reporters at White House.

