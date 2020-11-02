New York, Nov 2: One million New Yorkers have voted early in the city, tweeted Mayor Bill de Blasio while encouraging more voters to turn out to cast their ballots on the final day of the early voting in New York.

One day earlier, Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Sunday that "You can vote early -- but you can't vote late. Early Voting ends on November 1 in New York. Election Day is November 3. Make your voice heard."

New York's early voting period runs from October 24 to November 1, and there will be no early voting on November 2, Xinhua news agency reported. US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden Leads Donald Trump by 10% Points in Pre-Election Poll, Says Report.

You can vote early — but you can’t vote late. Early Voting ends November 1. Election Day is November 3. Make your voice heard. #GoVoteNY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 30, 2020

The turnout has been heavy in the state, leading to long lines in densely populated areas, including New York City, where some voters waited for several hours to cast their ballots.

"Statewide, more than 1.6 million New Yorkers voted by the end of Thursday, with the big final weekend yet to be counted," reported Newsday on Sunday.

In the 2016 general election, New York ranked the 41st in the country for voter turnout, with just more than 57 per cent of the voting-eligible population casting ballots. The state improved its turnout ranking by three spots compared to the 2012 general election.

Nationwide, over 91 million voters have cast their ballots till Saturday evening, or 65 per cent of the total votes counted for the previous General Election in 2016, local media reported.

