Colorado, November 14: Rich Moore, 71, was found dead on a mountain almost two months after going missing while out for a summer walk in United States's Colorado with his dog. According to Taos Search and Rescue, Moore and his dog left their house on August 19 with the goal of climbing Blackhead Peak, and that's when the search for them started. Interestingly, the dog was discovered next to him and still alive.

The Denver Gazette stated that, according to information from the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office, Moore, and his dog vanished as they were about to reach the peak of Blackhead Peak, located about 20 miles east of Pagosa Springs. Hiker Survives 100-Foot Drop From Mountain in Salt Lake City, Rescued After Being Stranded On Cliff Ledge for Hours (View Pics and Video).

On October 30, a hunter found Moore's remains in the Lower Blanco River basin. This valley is located southeast of Blackhead Peak's peak. Finney, Moore's white Jack Russell terrier, was discovered next to his body, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the Gazette and the sheriff's office, on October 31, search and rescue personnel, as well as members of the sheriff's office, were airlifted into the region in order to find and remove Moore's corpse. Officials said Finney was happily reunited with her family after receiving care at a veterinary center.

Although they did not reveal Moore's cause of death, the authorities stated that they do not believe foul play was involved, according to CBS. Blackhead Peak is a 12,500-foot peak that is located in Colorado's San Juan Mountains in the state's southwest. US Shocker: Woman Dies After Falling More Than 100 Feet From Glassmine Falls Overlook in North Carolina.

Since last year, this is at least the third time a dog has been discovered alive close to a deceased hiker. A Labrador named May 2022 was found next to the body of an Arizona man, aged 74, who had died while hiking. The previous month, a hiker, 29, who had gone missing, was discovered dead in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, with his devoted dog by his side. It appeared to family members that the dog had not left his side in two weeks.

