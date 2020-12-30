Salt Lake City, December 30: A 29-year-old hiker in the United States survived a 100-foot drop onto a cliff ledge, where he remained stranded for hours before the help arrived. The incident took place in Salt Lake City in US state Utah on December 28. Pictures and a video of a team rescuing the stranded hiker were shared by the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Girl Falls to Death From a Cliff While Looking For a Toilet in East Sussex.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the hiker fell more than 100 feet landing on a cliff ledge. He lost his mobile phone during the incident and was stranded on the mountain for more than five hours. He flashed lights and waved and screamed for help to draw the attention of a group of homeless people living in the area. Vacation Turns into a Tragic Accident! Woman Slips to Death at Nandi Hills, Husband Makes a Narrow Escape.

Hiker Survives 100-Foot Fall in Salt Lake City:

Here you can see crews lowering the man down the cliff side. pic.twitter.com/obxq3FqZB1 — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) December 27, 2020

Upon noticing the stranded hiker, people called 911 and a rescue team arrived at the spot, Fire Captain Tony Stowe told The Salt Lake Tribune. A video shared by the Salt Lake City Fire Department showed the rescuers descending down to save the hiker. He sustained injuries to his pelvis and leg in the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).