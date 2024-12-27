Osamu Suzuki, the former Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, has passed away at the age of 94. As per reports, the death was due to malignant lymphoma on December 25, 2024. Osamu Suzuki, who led the company for over 28 years across two terms, was known for his dedication and vision that helped Suzuki Motors to become a global automotive giant. His leadership played a crucial role in establishing Suzuki’s presence worldwide. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Others Pay Tributes to Former PM (Watch Videos).

Osamu Suzuki Dies at 94

BREAKING: Osamu Suzuki, the former president of automaker Suzuki, died of malignant lymphoma on Tuesday, NHK reported Friday. He was 94. https://t.co/z5XhhWzRqF — The Japan Times (@japantimes) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)