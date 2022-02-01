Actor Abhishek Bachchan is showering love and appreciation for Bollywood's 'bhidu' Jackie Shroff on his 65th birthday on Tuesday. To mark this special day, Junior B dug out a priceless throwback picture from his childhood days, in which he can be seen sharing smiles with the ever-so-dashing Shroff at a dinner party. Tiger Shroff Pens a Beautiful Birthday Message for His Father Jackie Shroff, Says ‘I’m So Proud to Be Your Son’ (View Pic).

He further wrote, "The coolest of them all!!! Happy birthday @apnabhidu #FanboyForLife." Abhishek has worked with the birthday star in his debut film 'Refugee'.

Check Out The Picture Below:

Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Their other projects together include 'Happy New Year', 'Dhoom 3' and 'Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai', among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)