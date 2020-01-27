Alexander Zverev Reaches Last Eight of Australian Open

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 27 (ANI): Alexander Zverev on Monday cruised into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after securing a straight-sets victory over Andrey Rublev at Melbourne Arena.Zverev outclassed Rublev 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, giving the Russian his first defeat of 2020. The 22-year-old will next take on Stan Wawrinka in the last eight.Earlier today, Swiss tennis player advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after a hard-fought clash against Daniil Medvedev at Margaret Court Arena.Wawrinka, the 2014 Australian Open champion, defeated the world number four 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 in the fourth-round match.Dominic Thiem also booked his berth in the last eight after registering a win over Gael Monfils. (ANI)

