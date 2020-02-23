Bihar Assembly Budget Session from Monday, Likely to Be Stormy

Patna, Feb 23 (PTI) The budget session of both houses of the Bihar legislature is likely to begin on a stormy note on Monday, as the opposition gears up to corner the state government on a host of issues, including law and order and wages of contractual teachers.

The five-week long session will have a total of 22 sittings during which the Nitish Kumar government is scheduled to present the state budget for 2020-21, apart from other legislations.

There will be a recess on account of Holi between March 9 and 13.

The budget session will begin with the governor's address to joint sittings of both the Houses.

"We will focus attention on the government's failure in controlling law and order, which is evident from the sharp rise in incidents of loot, murder and rape," Senior RJD leader and MLA Bhai Virendra said.

"We will also raise the issues of unemployment, migration, equal pay-for-equal work of contractual teachers who have been agitating for their demands. Different scams in which the state government has been mired in would also be highlighted," he said.

Virendra urged the opposition parties to put a strong and united voice.

Congress chief whip Rajesh Kumar said the party will raise the issues of CAA and reservation for the backward classes.

