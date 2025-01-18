5 Best CLAT Coaching in India (Rank wise) (With Fees, Reviews, Contact)

New Delhi [India], January 18: CLAT is a crucial step in becoming a lawyer. Due to the high competition, coaching is a must. We have made your choice easier by Curating the Top 5 CLAT Coaching in India based on several factors.

5 Best CLAT Coaching Institutes in India (Rank Wise)

Rank 1 - Knowledge Nation Law Centre (Delhi & Gurgaon) (Best CLAT Coaching in India)

Knowledge Nation Law Centre, is Rank 1 CLAT Coaching of India located in Delhi & Gurgaon, it has customized law courses for CLAT students. These have been designed by the most experienced professionals, taking into account the requirements of the CLAT entrance examination. As a premier coaching centre for the CLAT entrance exam, KNLC have a team of highly experienced instructors. Furthermore, this institute's students receive personalized attention due to the exceptionally small class sizes.

Courses Offered by Knowledge Nation Law Centre

* CLAT, AILET, DU.LLB, CUET PG LAW, JUDICIARY

* Why Choose This Institute:India's best teachers.

* Previous Year Results: KNLC created the highest number of selections every year.

Batch Size: 35 Students (Small)

* Hostel / Mess: Available.

* Ratings: 5/5

* Hours of Operation: Mon to Sun - 9 AM to 6 PM

Address:

* Gurgaon: M 26 (First Floor, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

* Delhi: 47/1 First Floor, Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas 110016 Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas (Exit No. 4)

* Contact Numbers:+91 9999882858, +91 99998 82757

* Website:www.knowledgenation.co.in

Rank 2 -- Legal Edge (Bhopal) (Top CLAT Coaching in India)

For individuals who are genuinely committed to achieving optimal results in the CLAT entrance examination, Legal Edge should be the preferred choice. Numerous features contribute to its distinction as the premier institute for CLAT preparation.

Courses Offered:

* CLAT, Judiciary

* Fees: The fee range starts at Rs. 1,30,000 (approximately).

* Batch Size: 35 Students

Additional Features:

* Hostel / Mess: No.

* Ratings: 3.8/5

* Hours of Operation: Mon to Saturday - 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM

* Address: 127, Zone 2, Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh

Rank 3 - Law Prep (Jodhpur) (Best CLAT Coaching Institute in India)

With extensive experience in training over 100,000 students, Law Prep Tutorials is a recognized leader in CLAT coaching in India. At this institute, students will receive superior, results-driven preparation.

Courses Offered

* CLAT, JUDICIARY

* Fees: Rs. 1.5 to Rs. 2.5 Lakh

* Batch Size: 35 Students

About Study Material: The most up-to-date study materials and many other resources are offered at this institute.

* Hostel / Mess: No.

* Ratings: 4.7/ 5

* Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM

* Address: 22A- Shastri Nagar, Jodhpur Rajasthan

Rank 4 - CLAT Prep (Jaipur) (Top CLAT Coaching Classes in India)

CLAT Prep is a coaching institute located in Jaipur, specializing in preparing students for admission to prestigious law schools in India. This institute is recognized for its comprehensive approach to training CLAT aspirants. Therefore, alongside the comprehensive classroom sessions offered at this institute, there are numerous outstanding facilities and resources available for students.

Courses Offered:

* CLAT, AILET, IPM

* Fees: Rs. 1.1 to Rs. 1.5 Lakh

* Batch Size: 35 Students

* About Study Material: A detailed bunch of notes is provided at this institute.

* Teachers: The teachers at CLAT Prep understand the changing exam patterns properly and train the students accordingly.

Additional Features

* Hostel / Mess: No

* Ratings: 4.8/5

* Hours of Operation: Mon to Sun - 9 AM to 7 PM

* Address: Patni Chambers, Tonk Road, Jaipur

Rank 5 - IMS (Mumbai) (CLAT Coaching Institutes in India)

IMS, Offers exclusive online and offline (classroom) programs for students preparing for law entrance examinations. This CLAT coaching offers thousands of questions accompanied by video solutions. They provide exceptional mentoring to the students.

Courses Offered

* CLAT, CAT, IPM

* Fees: INR Rs. 90,000 To Rs. 1,51,000.

* Batch Size: 35 Students

Additional Features

* Hostel / Mess: No.

* Ratings: 4.3 / 5

* Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 7 PM

* Address: Flat 3, Madhav Nagar, Andheri, Mumbai

Conclusion on 5 CLAT coaching institutes in India

These are our recommendations for the top five CLAT coaching institutes in India. Selecting the appropriate CLAT coaching centre is a critical decision to significantly influence your performance. Therefore, it is essential to identify the most suitable CLAT coaching centre for your requirements.

This list is compiled by India's Best Educational Rating Portal

