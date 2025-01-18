India Women's Kho Kho Team vs South Africa Women's Kho Kho Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The India women's kho kho team locks horns with South Africa in the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Priyanka Ingle and co have been absolutely unstoppable at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 as they not only have won matches but have done in a dominant fashion. The India women's kho kho team has registered 100 points in every match that they have played at the Kho Kho World Cup and will look to continue with that sensational form in the semifinals as well. The recent example of India's dominance at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 was a 109-16 demolition of Bangladesh in the quarterfinal, a contest where they dictated proceedings right from the start to the finish. India Women's Kho Kho Team Qualifies for Semifinals of Kho Kho World Cup 2025; Priyanka Ingle and Co Beat Bangladesh 109-16 to Enter Last Four.

Having had such good form, India will undoubtedly be backed to beat South Africa and advance to the final of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup. South Africa beaten Kenya 51-46 in their quarterfinal clash at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and will aim at stopping the Indian juggernaut. Will undefeated India run roughshod over another yet another opposition or would South Africa pull off the unthinkable? Kho Kho Rules and Regulations: All You Need to Know About the Sport As India Hosts Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

When Is India vs South Africa Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semifinal? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's Kho Kho team will take on the South Africa Women's Kho Kho team in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 semifinals, on Saturday, January 18 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The India vs South Africa women's Kho Kho match at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semifinal?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 for viewers in India. The India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 semifinal live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First TV channels. For online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semifinal?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India who are looking for an online viewing option for the India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match can watch live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need to have a subscription for the same. India are outright favourites and should secure an easy victory.

