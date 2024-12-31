BusinessWire India

Moscow [Russia], December 31: The Second Moscow Beauty Week concluded its four-day event in Moscow at the Manezh Exhibition Hall, marking one of the largest celebrations within the Winter in Moscow project. Over this period, a record-breaking 60 thousand people visited the event.

More than 600 companies from Moscow presented their products. The central theme of the event was the fusion of beauty, family traditions, and holiday spirit. This concept was reflected in the marketplace, where attendees could purchase skincare and decorative cosmetics, jewelry, home goods, and confectionery with discounts of up to 20%.

The Made in Moscow booth attracted special attention, featuring unique products from over 50 local brands participating in the project. Visitors had the chance to buy gifts for themselves and loved ones and have them wrapped on-site. Celebrities Participated in Moscow Beauty Week

Russian celebrities from the sports, music, film, and television industries also participated in the event. For instance, figure skater Ilya Averbukh and actress Elizaveta Arzamasova wrapped gifts in the special packaging zone. Olympic champion Roman Kostomarov helped visitors select souvenirs at the charity fund "City of Caring" booth, while singer Natalia Podolskaya handed out notes with warm wishes and caramel apples to young attendees. Other notable participants included Tatiana Navka, Dmitry Guberniev, Anfisa Chekhova, Alexei Yagudin, Nikolai Valuev, Evelina Bledans, Darya Dontsova, and Valeria Kudryavtseva.

A delightful surprise for many was the Transformation Zone, where professional stylists created stunning New Year looks, selected suitable cosmetics, and offered valuable advice. Visitors could capture their new appearances in a themed photo zone. Activities for Children and Adults

The organizers of Moscow Beauty Week prepared an engaging program for children. In the Magical Gift Lab, young guests could unleash their creativity by making New Year's cards, decorating gingerbread cookies, or crafting Christmas ornaments. A meeting with Ded Moroz (Russian Santa Claus) was an integral part of the festivities. Adults had the opportunity to enhance their knowledge through various training sessions and seminars. One of the highlights of the first day was a masterclass on holiday makeup by Elena Krygina, a top makeup artist and popular video blogger. On the second day, the business program featured a captivating presentation by Safi Kovalenko, a Russian beauty guru and top makeup artist, representing RBG (Russian Beauty Guru).

The third day focused on makeup trends for 2025. Internationally renowned makeup artist and beauty blogger Lilia Blazhevskaya demonstrated techniques for creating fashionable eyeliner looks and expertly applying eyeshadow. To conclude the business program, guests were invited to craft an aromatic vision board to help achieve their goals and unlock their potential in the new year. Expanding Opportunities for Moscow's Beauty Brands

Participants of the II Moscow Beauty Week noted that the event provided them with unique opportunities to expand their client base, establish new partnerships, and share expertise. Moscow authorities are actively supporting local brands, facilitating contracts between Moscow-based cosmetic companies and partners from 16 countries this year. Part of the Winter in Moscow Project

The Winter in Moscow project, initiated by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, encompasses all the city's winter activities, running from December 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025. As part of this program, the II Moscow Beauty Week emphasized the importance of preserving and revitalizing traditions. Alongside this event, residents and visitors can look forward to a variety of outdoor activities and cultural and sports events in urban venues. For more information on the project and winter festivities, visit the dedicated section on mos.ru.

