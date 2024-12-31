WWE RAW is moving closer to its debut on Netflix and with one week to go we saw multiple storylines moving forward. Some of the new ones have been created. Fans will also get to experience the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship final match. CM Punk and Seth Rollins indulged in a heated conversation during their segment on WWE RAW. With that, it is pretty sure that Seth Rollins vs CM Punk match on WWE RAW on Netflix is going to be an intense one. John Cena and Charlotte Flair to Win WWE Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble 2025? Leaked List of Match Card Goes Viral Ahead of PLE (See Pics).

Jey Uso was attacked by Drew McIntyre only after Solo Sikoa distracted him. Jey Uso did fight back. And now, Jey Uso will take on Drew McIntyre during WWE RAW on Netflix. Lyra Valkyrie and Dakota Kai have advanced to the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship final where will take on one another for the championship gold. Damian Priest pinned Dominik Mysterio and helped the "War Raiders" secure another win over "Judgement Day". Later Finn Balor attacked Damian Priest's injured knee but the "War Raiders" saved Damian Priest once again. WWE SmackDown Results Today, December 27: Bianca Belair, Naomi and Bayley Win Mega Bout; The Street Profit with Another Win, Sami Zayn Man Handled By Solo Sikoa and Bloodline 2.0, Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

'CM Punk Not Holding Back'

Seth Rollins' Reply to CM Punk

Seth Rollins Wants to Burn Down CM Punk

Drew McIntyre Attacks Jey Uso

Lyra Valkyria Pins Iyo Sky

Dakota Kai Advances to Women's IC Title Final

Sheamus Takes Fight to Ludwig Kaiser

Damian Pries Pins Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor Attacks Priest

Jey Uso and WWE Universe Turn Down New Day

Solo Sikoa's Message for Jey Uso

Next week's RAW is going to be a big event where we will be able to see big WWE superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch and maybe John Cena. A lot of new storylines will be created. As this week's WWE RAW comes to an end, the fans are going to expect a blast at WWE RAW on Netflix. Multiple matches are going to take place. We will have our new WWE Women's IC title winner. The Road to Wrestlemania will be officially kicked off.

